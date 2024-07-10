INTERPOL LYON visits the Dutch Caribbean Police Force. | SMN NEWS

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) recently hosted a visit from INTERPOL. During this meeting, Head of Information and Expertise, Mr. Melvin Sint Jago, was accompanied by representatives from the Dutch Police (NP) / NCB The Hague and INTERPOL. This significant two-day gathering marks a crucial step in enhancing collaboration among the involved parties in combating transnational crime.

