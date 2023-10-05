Introducing the Ocean Future Foundation: A New Chapter in Caribbean Regional and International Marine Conservation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Today marks a significant moment in the world of marine conservation as three distinguished individuals, Marine Science and Fisheries Expert Dr. Paddy Walker, International Ocean Conservation Policy Expert Irene Kingma, and Caribbean Conservation Professional Tadzio Bervoets, proudly announce the establishment of the Ocean Future Foundation. Founded on the 5th of October, 2023, the foundation is headquartered in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, and is poised to make a profound impact on the preservation and restoration of our oceans.

