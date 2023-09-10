Investments in Mental Health Sector will improve access and service delivery | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Sint Maarten’s healthcare sector will receive significant investment in the coming years through the Improving Mental Health Services Project with a goal to sustainably improve the entire mental healthcare chain. The project will seek to improve access and quality in service delivery and contribute to the construction of a new mental health facility geared towards future demand.

