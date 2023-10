MARIGOT:— IO TV, your local TV station, and the Collectivité of Saint-Martin are delighted to announce the organization of a free audiovisual masterclass as part of the partnership agreement signed between IO TV and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin for the period 2022-2024.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43976-io-tv-and-collectivite-of-saint-martin-collaborate-to-empower-young-journalists.html