It’s Back to Business after Activated Fire Alarm Panel Leads to Evacuation of the Princess Juliana International Airport. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— Operations at the Princess Juliana International Airport came to a halt when at approximately 12:30 pm, the fire alarm panel was activated indicating smoke in one of the restrooms.

The swift and efficient response from the airport’s emergency teams led to the immediate evacuation of the terminal building, allowing for further investigation.

The incident was resolved after the affected area had been thoroughly inspected and deemed safe per re-entry around 12:50 pm, allowing the airport’s operation to resume as usual.

The Management of Princess Juliana International Airport thanks all for their cooperation during this incident and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43554-it-s-back-to-business-after-activated-fire-alarm-panel-leads-to-evacuation-of-the-princess-juliana-international-airport.html