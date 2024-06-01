Join the Police Force of Sint Maarten: Answering the Call for a Safer Community. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—  The Sint Maarten Police Force is thrilled to announce the launch of our "Join the Police Force" campaign, inviting dedicated individuals to answer the call and become part of our esteemed organization. This initiative aims to bolster our ranks with passionate, community-minded recruits ready to serve and protect our beautiful island.

