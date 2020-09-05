Joint Press Conference Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, September 7, 2020, the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten will be hosting a joint press conference with regard to the joint letter and position sent by the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten to the Chairman of the Kingdom Council of Ministers, Mr. Mark Rutte, regarding the Caribbean Reform Entity (CRE)/ Organization for Reform and Recovery Aruba (ORRA).

The press conference is scheduled for 14.00 – 15.00hrs.

Members of the media of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten are invited to be present.

The press conference will be held virtually and will be carried out live on

