Joni Musabayana appointed as Director of ILO Caribbean Office. | SMN NEWS

Mr. Musabayana, a Zimbabwean national, will lead the ILO’s efforts in promoting social justice, decent work, and inclusive economic growth across 13 Member States and nine non-metropolitan territories in the English-and Dutch-speaking Caribbean.

News | 14 October 2023

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joni Musabayana as the Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, effective 15 October 2023.

