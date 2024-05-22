Joost Meijs hands over chairmanship of the Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports to Jonny Andersen. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/ORANJESTAD:— As Joost Meijs will be stepping down as CEO of Aruba Airport Authority N.V. in the summer of 2024, the six airports in the Dutch Caribbean have appointed Jonny Andersen, CEO of Curacao Airport Partners N.V., as the next chairperson of the Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA). This decision was taken unanimously in the DCCA’s collective meeting of March 11, 2024. Joost Meijs has served as chairperson since the establishment of the DCCA in 2021.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45226-joost-meijs-hands-over-chairmanship-of-the-dutch-caribbean-cooperation-of-airports-to-jonny-andersen.html