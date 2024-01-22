Juggie’s continues its support for Breast Cancer Awareness. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Juggie’s, the world’s smallest bar, has become the unexpected hub for breast cancer awareness with its “ceiling with a feeling.” Its now-famous one-of-a-kind bra chandelier has more than 770 bras and continues to raise funds for the Positive Foundation.

The latest annual donation amounted to US $550, bringing the total raised since 2014 to US $4,000. Jagdish “Juggie” Amarnaney, the proprietor of Juggie’s, recently presented the donation to Shelly Alphonso, Positive Foundation President. Positive Foundation is grateful to all visitors and locals who have rallied to donate bras, each representing support and solidarity.

Juggie’s path to supporting breast cancer awareness started a decade ago when Amarnaney decided to collect bras. For every bra donated, Amarnaney puts US $5 in the donation pot, and some visitors also do the same. Each bra received is tagged with the donor’s name, reason for donation, and date. The colorful array of bras sparks conversations, and raises awareness and funds, which Positive Foundation uses to educate and inform women about the importance of getting screened.

