Julian Rollocks Jr. Hosts Successful Back To School Event. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Sunday, July 30th, URSM candidate Julian Rollocks Jr. hosted a successful Back To School Event at the Belvedere Playground. Understanding the importance and value of education, Mr. Rollocks Jr. afforded the children of Belvedere and the wider community an excellent opportunity to engage in an action-packed and fun-filled Back To School initiative. The event, which drew quite a large crowd, included games, music, snacks, food, and drinks for all in attendance. Additionally, Mr. Rollocks Jr. has a consistent and long-standing record of philanthropy donating school supplies in order to ensure that the children would be adequately prepared for the commencement of the new school year.

