Justice Minister takes note of police brutality investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Justice, Lyndon C.J. Lewis, has taken note of the video currently circulating, which depicts officers using force during an apprehension. Minister Lewis takes this matter seriously and has taken immediate action to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

Minister Lewis is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all practices by law enforcement personnel are conducted within the bounds of legality and ethical standards.

The Minister of Justice understands the public's concerns and assures all citizens that any actions found to deviate from our standards of conduct will be met with appropriate disciplinary action. The public is urged to remain patient and allow this investigation to be conducted effectively and impartially.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Minister Lewis thanks the public for their attention to this matter and their trust in the judicial process.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45164-justice-minister-takes-note-of-police-brutality-investigation.html