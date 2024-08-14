K1 Britannia Hosts Successful Entrepreneurship Workshop For Youth. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The K1 Britannia Foundation’s comprehensive Work, Training, and Social Development (WTSD) Program continues to empower youth from vulnerable and troubled backgrounds, fostering their skills and aspirations through various initiatives. The one-year K1 WTSD Program encompasses scholarships, work readiness and life skills workshops, volunteering, mentorship, internships, and more.

