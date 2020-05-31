K1 DIRECT calls for preparation for the 2020 hurricane season. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As the region enters the 2020 hurricane season, K1 DIRECT (K1 Britannia Foundation’s Disaster & Crisis Team) has started to make preparations to assist not only the Dutch Caribbean but also islands in the region, during the wake of a disaster. In the last several months, K1 DIRECT has expanded its capacity by enhancing its supplies, operational capabilities, regional and international partnerships as well as the qualifications of the volunteer team. Most recently, K1 DIRECT has been involved in coordinating the packaging and distribution of food packages during the COVID-19 crisis, which has further developed and given the

