Kenty Lichtenberg of Kerai Kreative Style Launches Ambassadorship for St. Maarten for National Curves Day. | SMN NEWS

Kerai Kreative Style is thrilled to announce the launch of Kenty Lichtenberg's official ambassadorship for National Curves Day, an organization dedicated to promoting body positivity, women empowerment, and inclusion for individuals of all shapes and sizes. As a proud advocate for plus-size women and an influential voice in the Caribbean community, Kenty Lichtenberg has been appointed as the St. Maarten ambassador for National Curves Day, a movement aimed at uplifting women and fostering self-love.

On October 9th, Kenty hosted her first official event as part of her ambassador appointment since September 2024. This included a Sip & Paint, Love Your Body Edition at Focus Forward Studios. We were happy to have been able to create a space where women are comfortable being themselves, that is our main objective. We were happy to have our very own Zillah Duzon – Hazel of Jolie Duzon, for facilitating the painting and guidance part and to Connie Vanterpool for providing our jazzy vibes entertainment. The attendees felt wonderful and created unique pieces that spoke directly to them and promoted the fact that we are all uniquely beautiful.

National Curves Day has been at the forefront of promoting diversity and body inclusivity across the globe, celebrating women’s empowerment through confidence-building initiatives. By taking on the ambassadorship, Kenty is committed to advancing these core values within St. Maarten and across the Caribbean. Her platform will focus on inspiring women to embrace their unique beauty, championing positive body image, and creating a space where everyone, regardless of size, feels seen and valued.

“I am honored to be representing St. Maarten for National Curves Day,” says Kenty Lichtenberg. “As a plus-size woman, I understand firsthand the challenges women face regarding body image and societal expectations. I am excited to bring this movement to my island, where we can start real conversations around beauty, inclusion, and self-acceptance, especially for women of all sizes."

Kenty Lichtenberg’s brand, Kerai Kreative Style, has been instrumental in laying the foundation for her ambassadorship. With a focus on fashion, beauty, and communication, Kerai Kreative Style aligns perfectly with the goals of National Curves Day. Kenty’s work with her consultancy has always prioritized helping women discover their power, both inside and out, making her the ideal candidate to represent this global movement locally.

The official launch of Kenty Lichtenberg’s ambassadorship for St. Maarten will take place on October 9th, 2024, with a series of events planned to raise awareness for body positivity and empowerment across the island. This partnership marks an important milestone for both Kenty and the National Curves Day organization, setting the stage for future collaborations and impactful initiatives to come.

We would not have been able to pull this off without our sponsors and partners: CC1 St. Maarten (Wine division), Mionetto, Focus Forward Studios, T’s Closet, Eudoxie Sewing Factory, Kellz Elixirs, and, of course, our flagship National Curves Day USA.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46204-kenty-lichtenberg-of-kerai-kreative-style-launches-ambassadorship-for-st-maarten-for-national-curves-day.html