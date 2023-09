PHILIPSBURG:— After a 15-month hiatus, KFC has stepped up to the plate to assist in the revival of organized cricket as the title sponsor of Cricket St. Maarten's T-20 Tournament. The action bowls off on Sunday, September 10, from 12:00 PM at the Caribe Lumber Ball Park, located on L.B. Scott Road in St. Maarten.

