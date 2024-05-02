Kingdom Relations Committee pays working visit to Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE:— From Sunday, 5 May to Thursday, 9 May 2024, the Kingdom Relations Committee of the House of Representatives of the States General will pay a working visit to Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten. The working visit is dedicated to the first introduction of the new spokespersons with the islands. Subjects such as economic developments, sustainability, education, health care, housing, and the history of slavery are discussed.

