Kingdom Scholarship Awards recipients presented. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On June 28, 2024, the students who will participate in the first round of the Kingdom Scholarship 2024-2025 were presented in Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten.

As of September 1, students from various countries within the Dutch Kingdom will go on internships or exchanges within the Dutch Kingdom. A total of 72 students have been awarded a scholarship to go on internships or exchanges in the coming semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Kingdom Scholarship is a mobility program for all students within the Kingdom and is intended to increase short-term student exchanges. The grant is also one of the measures to support Caribbean students in their study career. Exchange or internship not only enriches your study career; it offers Caribbean students in particular the opportunity to first try out with financial support whether studying within the Kingdom suits them before opting for a full academic program abroad.

The student will take courses for a maximum of six months at an institution in the Netherlands, for example, or do an internship for up to six months within the Dutch Kingdom. The aim is to prevent dropouts and disappointments if a full advanced education is to be chosen immediately.

"The Kingdom Scholarship program is a great opportunity for our students, offering them the chance to explore academic and professional pathways within the Dutch Kingdom. This initiative enhances their educational journey and strengthens the bonds within our Kingdom. We are proud of our scholars and excited for the future prospects this program opens up for them," said Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport Lyndon Lewis, wishing all scholarship recipients the best on this journey.

During the 2023-2024 academic year, a total of 20 students from Aruba and Curaçao already used the Kingdom Scholarship on a trial basis. The next registration round starts on September 1 and will last until October 14, 2024. Students who register for the next round may be eligible for a Kingdom Scholarship that offers them the opportunity to do an internship or exchange as from February 1, 2025.

For more information, the website https://www.rijksdienstcn.com/onderwijs-cultuur-kennis/koninkrijksbeurs can be consulted or contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

