KNMI climate scientists visit Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Last week, climate scientists Iris Keizer and Nadia Bloemendaal of the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) visited Saba to share their knowledge on climate change. Their visit was about the climate scenarios report that KNMI published in October of last year. For the first time, the islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba were included in this report, which forecasted possible future climate scenarios for the BES about climate change.

