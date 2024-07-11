KPCN employee arrested in criminal investigation. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:— Today, Thursday, July 11th, an employee of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) was arrested by the National Criminal Investigation Department (Rijksrecherche) as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation. This investigation focuses on the incident that occurred in early March on Bonaire, where the employee is suspected of assault and forgery/perjury during an arrest.

