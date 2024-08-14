KPCN welcomes DEA Country Attaché Lauren Carney on Bonaire. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:— On Wednesday, the 14th of August, Ms. Lauren Carney, Country Attaché of the Curaçao Country Office – Caribbean Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), visited the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) on Bonaire.

During her visit, she was introduced to the Force’s Management Team (KMT) and important agreements were made to strengthen cooperation in combating drug-related crime in the region. The emphasis was on intensifying joint efforts to effectively tackle cross-border drug trafficking and distribution.

Ms. Carney also received an extensive presentation from several specialized teams from the KPCN. She was informed about the method of operation of the Information & Expertise department, which gave her insight into the collection of data and analysis of tactical information. A presentation by the Forensic Investigation department provided insight into their work handling evidence in drug cases. In addition, she was informed about the important role of our Cyber Crime Team in combating digital crime, which can often be related to drug trafficking.

This visit is an important step in strengthening the cooperation between the DEA and the KPCN. Together, we work on a safer Dutch Caribbean, where crime has no place.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45828-kpcn-welcomes-dea-country-attache-lauren-carney-on-bonaire.html