KPSM acknowledges public response regarding vehicle owners reclaiming their property. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— KPSM is delighted to announce the heartening public response following a recent press release concerning confiscated vehicles. Numerous vehicle owners visited the police headquarters to reclaim their property.

This white Kia Picanto with license plate M-8904, has been successfully retrieved and is now ready to be collected by its rightful owner. KPSM encourages the owner to do this at his or her earliest convenience.

