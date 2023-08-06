KPSM concern about Jouvert Morning Underage Drinking and Illicit drug use | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The KPSM was actively engaged during the recent Jouvert morning event, where a predominantly youthful crowd gathered. While the event was quieter than initially anticipated, it required vigilant attention from law enforcement.

Regrettably, the police encountered instances of underage drinking and illicit use of drugs (mainly marihuana) that raised serious concerns. Several minors were visibly intoxicated, with some even requiring medical intervention. The safety and well-being of our community's youth remain a top priority for the KPSM.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43520-kpsm-concern-about-jouvert-morning-underage-drinking-and-illicit-drug-use.html