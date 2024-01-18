KPSM Fosters Community Connection Through Youth Engagement. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) reaffirms its commitment to community engagement and youth development through its proactive approach to connecting with the youngest members of society. As part of the ongoing year-long plan to foster positive relationships with the youth, officers Miss Shawn Crispulo and Officer Irlau Lioe-A-Tjam, visited the "Little Dreams" preschool on Coralita Road on Thursday, January 18th, 2024.

