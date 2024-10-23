KPSM Implements Strategic Actions to Ensure Public Safety During International Conferences and Upcoming Tourist Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has ramped up its efforts over the past few days to ensure the safety and security of residents, visitors, and participants in several major international conferences currently taking place on the island. In response to increased traffic and security demands, especially in key areas like Maho and Philipsburg, the KPSM has deployed multiple teams, working in conjunction with community officers, to address the situation effectively.

Robbery Prevention and Safety Plan in Philipsburg

Meanwhile, in Philipsburg, police efforts are focused on preventing robberies and other criminal activities in preparation for the busy high season. A safety strategy is being developed to protect both businesses and shoppers in this key commercial district.

In the coming days, the police will be meeting with local merchants to collaborate on a detailed plan that will enhance security and make the area as safe as possible for both tourists and residents. This includes the implementation of preventative measures, enhanced patrols, and community engagement initiatives.

KPSM stresses that public safety is a shared responsibility. To combat crime and ensure a secure environment, the police are urging all stakeholders, including businesses, community members, and visitors, to cooperate fully with law enforcement efforts. The police cannot do it alone. Safety requires a collective effort from everyone in Sint Maarten.

Together, through collaboration and proactive measures, we can ensure that Sint Maarten remains a safe.

KPSM Press Release.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46269-kpsm-implements-strategic-actions-to-ensure-public-safety-during-international-conferences-and-upcoming-tourist-season.html