KPSM investigating possible case of Kidnapping, two of three suspects apprehended. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On the night of February 3rd, 2024, at approximately 11:00 pm, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) received several calls reporting a suspected kidnapping of a female at the parking lot of Port de Plaisance. The victim, an employee of a local establishment, was allegedly abducted by individuals driving a white Hyundai Accent, with a provided license plate number.

