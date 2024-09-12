KPSM Officers Successfully Complete Police Duty Officer (OvD-P) Training, Enhancing Crisis Management Capabilities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to announce that three of its officers have successfully completed the training to become certified Police Duty Officers (OvD-P). This comprehensive course, which took place in Aruba from July 22, 2024, to August 9, 2024, was designed to enhance participants' expertise in crisis management and their ability to oversee incidents requiring a coordinated and effective police response.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45990-kpsm-officers-successfully-complete-police-duty-officer-ovd-p-training-enhancing-crisis-management-capabilities.html