KPSM Responds to Allegations of Police Violence and Initiates Internal Investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday, August 4, 2023, KPSM received a report regarding allegations of violence committed by police officers during the night of Wednesday to Thursday, August 3, 2023. The matter was immediately brought to the attention of the Internal Affairs Bureau for investigation.

Following the report, an appointment was scheduled to record the complaint and gather detailed information. However, the complainant expressed a preference to pursue further action after consulting with their legal representative.

