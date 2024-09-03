KPSM successfully arrests suspect firearm recovered. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Over the weekend, the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) was actively engaged in the search for a suspect involved in a series of crimes committed over an extended period. Through diligent investigative work and coordinated efforts, the suspect, identified by the initials P.J.G.G , was located and apprehended by KPSM officers.

