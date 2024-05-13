KPSM Takes Swift Action Following Altercation Incident in Philipsburg Area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is addressing a recent incident captured on video circulating on social media, depicting an altercation between two police officers and a suspect/victim in the Philipsburg area. KPSM acknowledges the seriousness of this incident and is taking immediate steps to investigate the matter thoroughly.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45161-kpsm-takes-swift-action-following-altercation-incident-in-philipsburg-area.html