KPSM Urges Owners to Retrieve Confiscated Scooters and Motorcycles. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is again calling on all owners of scooters and motorcycles that have been confiscated due to non-compliance with traffic laws and other regulations to take immediate action to reclaim their vehicles. These impounded vehicles have been stored at police headquarters for an extended period of time.

