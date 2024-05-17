La Casa Del Habano St. Maarten Turns Cyrus Wathey Square into Little Havana For Its First Anniversary Celebration. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Celebrating one year since opening its doors, La Casa Del Habano St. Maarten hosted an extraordinary anniversary event that turned Cyrus Wathey Square (where the lounge is located) into a vibrant slice of Havana, drawing a lively crowd of cigar aficionados from around the world, local officials, radio and media personalities and global celebrities to revel in this momentous occasion. This celebration not only commemorated the first successful year but also celebrated the rich cultural heritage that the household name La Casa Del Habano has brought to the Caribbean from Cuba.

Exactly one year ago, on May 16th, La Casa Del Habano opened with a soft launch and quickly established itself as a premier destination for cigar lovers, both locals and visitors. Now, 365 days later, the venue is known for bringing together the finest elements of Cuban tradition, including authentic top-class habanos, luxury spirits, and a pristine lounge for those perfectly curated moments.

The event featured an array of vintage cars that transformed Cyrus Wathey Square into a picturesque scene reminiscent of 1950s Havana, creating numerous Instagrammable moments for the guests. Live cigar rolling demonstrations provided a captivating glimpse into the artistry behind each premium cigar, while a Grammy-award-winning saxophonist and a roster of famed musicians entertained the crowd, setting the mood with vibrant Cuban melodies.

Among the attendees were notable franchise owners from across the Caribbean, influencers, and media personalities who all came together to share their passion for the unique cigar experience La Casa Del Habano St. Maarten offers. Guests enjoyed a selection of Cuba's best rums and expertly mixed cocktails alongside a curated selection of Cuban cigars.

La Casa Del Habano St. Maarten’s management wishes to take this opportunity to express their deep gratitude to the St. Maarten community for embracing their presence and making the lounge a favored destination for luxury and relaxation. As they move into their second year, they are committed to continuing the tradition of providing an authentic Cuban experience matched with unparalleled hospitality in the heart of St. Maarten.

