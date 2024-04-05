Lambert Drive, Dutch Quarter Temporary Partial Road Closure Announcement. | SMN NEWS

Dutch Quarter:— The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Infrastructure, and Environment) notifies you of a partial road closure on Lambert Drive, necessitated by the ongoing Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project. The resurfacing works are scheduled to commence on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024, from 9 AM to 4 PM, for three to four weeks.

During this period, residents' traffic will be managed through alternating section-by-section work, with a designated detour available at the top of the hill onto Arndell’s Drive.

Please be informed that Omega Construction will be responsible for the road resurfacing in collaboration with Sint Maarten Concrete, which will supply the concrete. We urge all road users to exercise caution and remain attentive to the presence of workers during construction activities.

Details of the Partial Road Closure:

Date and Time: Starting from Tuesday, April 9th, 2024, from 9 AM to 4 PM, lasting for three to four weeks.

Location: Lambert Drive, Dutch Quarter.

Alternative Route: Arndell’s Drive Detour pathway onto the main road

Stay informed about the progress of The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project by visiting our official government website and Facebook page.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44954-lambert-drive-dutch-quarter-temporary-partial-road-closure-announcement.html