Large drug bust: Zr.Ms. Groningen and the Coast Guard intercept more than 2500 kilograms of drugs. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— The Dutch navy ship Zr.Ms. Groningen, sailing for the Caribbean Coast Guard area, intercepted two drug shipments nearby on August 20 and August 22 in Curacao.

Zr.Ms. Groningen was during its patrols by the Caribbean Coast Guard informed about the go-fasts and received assistance from the Dash-8 aircraft in both cases of the Coast Guard. With the fast interceptor boats, the FRISCs, with on board a combined team from the ship's crew and Fleet Marine Squadron board of Zr.Ms. Groningen has been embargoed, the go-fasts were chased. Since the first go-fast didn't want to, even after warnings and warning shots stop, the go-fast with aimed fire on the outboard motors is to stop force. The second go-fast stopped after firing warning shots.

In total, Groningen intercepted more than 2,500 kilograms of drugs, of which 550 kilograms were cocaine and over 2,000 kilos of marijuana in the second case. Both cases are good cooperation with the Caribbean Coast Guard and the Curaçao Police Force. All drugs have since been destroyed.

Zr.Ms. Groningen will be active in the region as a Caribbean station ship from May 2023 and alternates counter-drug operations with supporting the Caribbean Coast Guard Area.

