Large Quantity of Confiscated Drugs and Illicit Products Destroyed Under Supervision of Law Enforcement Agencies. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in cooperation with the Customs Department and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), destroyed a substantial number of confiscated narcotics and other illicit items on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. This operation was conducted under the strict supervision of representatives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Courthouse.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46045-large-quantity-of-confiscated-drugs-and-illicit-products-destroyed-under-supervision-of-law-enforcement-agencies.html