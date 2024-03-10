Launch and Free Giveaway for New Coloring Book this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

French Quarter:— The Les Fruits de Mer association invites the public to celebrate the launch of a new coloring book, Soualiga Creatures. The free launch event will take place from 9 am to noon this Saturday, March 16th at Amuseum Naturalis in French Quarter. The new book spotlights the incredible insects and other little creatures of St. Martin. It will be given away for free at the launch. The event will also feature a coloring station and a craft station where kids and adults can decorate creature-themed fabric bags. The author will be present for the book signing.

