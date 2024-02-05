Launch and Free Giveaway of Two New Bird Books this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

French Quarter, St. Martin – The public is invited to celebrate the launch of two new books in the Soualikids children’s series produced by the Les Fruits de Mer association! The free launch event will take place from 9am to noon this Saturday, February 10th at Amuseum Naturalis in French Quarter. The two new books in the series, Soualikids Birds and Soualkids Birds Coloring Book, star St. Martin’s birds. These two books will be given away for free at the event, which will feature a coloring station. The author and photographer will be present for the book signing.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44639-launch-and-free-giveaway-of-two-new-bird-books-this-saturday.html