Launch and Free Giveaway of Two New Books this Saturday at Amuseum Naturalis! | SMN NEWS

French Quarter, St. Martin – The public is invited to celebrate the launch of Soualikids, a new children’s book series produced by the Les Fruits de Mer association! The free launch event will take place from 9am to noon this Saturday, October 21st at Amuseum Naturalis in French Quarter. The first two books in the series, Soualikids Island and Soualkids Island Coloring Book, spotlight St. Martin animals. These two books will be given away for free at the event, which will feature a coloring station. The author and photographer will be present for book signing.

