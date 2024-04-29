Launch and Free Giveaway of Two New Nature Books this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

French Quarter, St. Martin:— The public is invited to celebrate the launch of two new nature books produced by the Les Fruits de Mer association! The free launch event will be held from 9 am to noon this Saturday, May 4th, at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House. The two new books are the latest in the popular Soualikids children’s series, Soualikids Creatures and Soualkids Creatures Coloring Book. They showcase this island’s insects and other little creatures. These two books will be given away for free at the event, featuring a coloring station. The author and photographer will be present for a book signing.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45077-launch-and-free-giveaway-of-two-new-nature-books-this-saturday.html