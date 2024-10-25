Launch and Giveaway of Two New Nature Books This Saturday. | SMN NEWS

Come celebrate the double launch of Incredibilia! 2 and the companion Incredibilia! 2 Activity Book this Saturday! The free launch event will be held from 9am-noon on October 26, at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House. It will feature a coloring station, a bag decorating craft, and light refreshments for all to enjoy. Plus, we’ll be giving away free printed copies of both books at the launch! The two new books are the latest in the popular Incredibilia! series. They’re bilingual in English and French, and each one reveals the wild secrets and superpowers of 20 St. Martin plants and animals. Incredibilia! 2 pairs the 20 stories with bright color photos. The Incredibilia! 2 Activity Book pairs them with coloring pages, as well as fun mazes, word games, and creative writing activities. Both new books will also be given to local schools as part of our book program, which is supported by Vie Associative and the Politique de la ville de Saint-Martin, implemented by the State and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, and by Fondation Air France.

