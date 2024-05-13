LB’s sent back to Prime Minister for retraction, discussions on the LB’s are ongoing. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Governor of St. Maarten has sent the two Landdsbesluit back to the Prime Minister of St. Maarten Dr. Luc Mercelina for retraction.

Chairlady of Parliament Sarah Wescot Williams confirmed to members of the media on Monday that the LB’s was sent back and that there are discussions surrounding the LBs to swear in candidates ministers Christopher Emmanuel and Raeyhon Peterson.

Wescot Williams hesitated to say exactly what were being discussed and if the Governor of St. Maarten has asked the Prime Minister to retract the LBs.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45159-lb-s-sent-back-to-prime-minister-for-retraction-discussions-on-the-lb-s-are-ongoing.html