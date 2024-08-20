Leader of National Alliance on the outcome of snap elections. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Leader of the National Alliance Silveria Jacobs made the following statements after the results of the snap election on Monday, August 19th, 2024, were announced: After taking a few hours to reflect on this election, I would like to take a moment to express my immense gratitude for the support you have shown me and the National Alliance party throughout this campaign.

Despite heavy attacks, the National Alliance has emerged as the largest party with the support of a large segment of the electorate. To those stalwart supporters, we are extremely grateful for your continued belief in the NA.

I’m incredibly proud of the effort of the National Alliance and our three elected Members of Parliament. Though I may not have been elected, I remain committed to the values and goals we championed. This journey has shown me how much work can be done on St. Maarten, which is not limited to Parliament or Government. All hands are needed on deck, especially in these very turbulent times.

The National Alliance remains willing to work with other parties to form the next government of St. Maarten, as our people deserve broad support during this critical period.

Thank you for believing in me and for acknowledging my hard work and dedication in Parliament and government over this past decade, especially while serving as your Prime Minister during St. Maarten’s recovery after Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic. While St. Maarten is recovering from these crises, we are in the midst of yet another and remain vulnerable as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS).

Therefore, the work on St. Maarten as a developing country is not done, and we all have a role to play in her growth. I look forward to continuing this journey of service to our people in whatever capacity. May God bless St. Maarten and continue to protect her people.

