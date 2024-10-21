BONAIRE:— James Fines, Founder of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization and Leader of Pueblo Progresivo Uni, is set to attend and speak during the 142nd session of the United Nations International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). The event, which gathers global representatives to discuss and promote civil and political rights, will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, in the coming days.

James Fines will be flying from New York to Geneva, where he will join other human rights leaders to highlight the challenges faced by colonized territories in the Caribbean. As a recognized advocate for human rights, Finies has dedicated his life to the defense of the rights of women, children, the elderly, and the native Bonairean people. His presentation will focus on the importance of preserving human rights in territories impacted by historical and ongoing colonialism.

"Attending the ICCPR session is a significant opportunity to advocate for our region and highlight the challenges we face on the international stage," said James Fines. "As we stand alongside nations from around the world, we are committed to ensuring that the voices of our people, especially those in the Caribbean, are heard and their rights respected."

The ICCPR, a core United Nations treaty, holds countries accountable for upholding civil and political rights such as the Rule of Law, Equality and Non-Discrimination.

Holland is since 10-10-10 in gross violation of Bonaire peoples treaties right as the first article of the ICCPR reads: that all peoples have the right to self-determination, enabling them to freely choose their political status and pursue economic, social, and cultural development. They may also manage their natural wealth and resources while adhering to international cooperation and law, ensuring their means of subsistence are protected. States Parties are responsible for promoting and respecting this right, in line with the United Nations Charter.

This session will focus on evaluating the compliance of member countries with these key human rights standards.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46255-leader-of-pueblo-progresivo-uni-james-finies-to-speak-at-united-nations-event-in-geneva.html