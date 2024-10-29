Leader of UPP MP Omar Ottley submits motion to grant residents and businesses relief from GEBE crisis. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Leader of the United Peoples Party Omar Ottley presented a motion during the draft amendment of the 2024 Budget debate; the motion was presented Tuesday evening.

The motion, which was read out on the floor of parliament before it was presented, addressed the burden thrown on the residents and businesses of St. Maarten since the NV GEBE crisis began in March 2022.

Ottley said that electricity is a basic human right, and since the crisis, several residents of St. Maarten have been living without electricity simply because they cannot afford the high bills.

The Member of Parliament expressed his frustration when he posed several questions regarding NV GEBE and the $76M budgeted for NV GEBE to purchase three new generators.

Details of the motion are below. The motion received support from nine Members of Parliament.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46321-leader-of-upp-mp-omar-ottley-submits-motion-to-grant-residents-and-businesses-relief-from-gebe-crisis.html