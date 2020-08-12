Learning Unlimited Elites are above the law, Police and Minister of VSA failed to close institution. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The management Danesh Alcott, owner of Learning Unlimited are among the elites on St. Maarten that are of the opinion that he is above the law and he does not have to follow government guidelines when it comes to the opening and closing of schools.

On Wednesday Minister of Health and Social Development and Labor Richard Panneflek visited the school when chaos broke out at the location.

Neither the Minister nor Police were able to get the owner of the school to respect the guidelines set down by the government in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. <br

