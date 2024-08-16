Legal Support pilot Provided through the Community Helpdesk as of September 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A significant enhancement to Sint Maarten’s Community Helpdesk is on the horizon. Thanks to a collaborative effort led by Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg, in partnership with VSA Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster, policy advisor Herbert Martina, Department Head of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs Chantale Groeneveldt, and staff member Elba Flanders, preparations for the introduction of a new Legal Helpdesk within the existing Community Helpdesk have been finalized. This pioneering community-based initiative, set to launch in early September, will provide essential legal assistance to the community, extending the helpdesk's existing services to address legal needs.

