Leonald Conner School 100th year Celebration. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Making a milestone of a century is quite an achievement. Celebrating the joy of such an accomplishment can be unending and tremendous. The Leonald Conner Primary School formerly also known as Lionel Conner Primary School and or the Leonard Conner Primary School has achieved this milestone this year.

This academic school year 2019-2020, the Leonald Conner School, now located in Cay Bay will be celebrating it’s 100 years in existence. According to research done, the school started in the year 1919.

The celebrations kicked off in November 2019, when all past School Managers, formerly known as Principals, were honoured during

