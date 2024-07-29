Les Fruits de Mer Association Launches Huge Local Education Project on Both Sides of St. Martin with Funding from Fondation Air France. | SMN NEWS

Grand Case, St. Martin:— The all-volunteer Les Fruits de Mer association is thrilled to announce the launch of Island of Discovery, a new project that will boost education about local nature, heritage and culture. The project will reach thousands of students on both sides of the island in the coming year. The €40,900 project is funded by Fondation Air France. It includes class visits to Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House and the distribution of thousands of books about St. Martin to students.

