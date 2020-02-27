Les Fruits de Mer Donates Exhibit Panels to French Quarter School. | SMN News

French Quarter:— Classroom walls at Omer Arrondell Primary School in French Quarter have gotten a lot more exciting. The Les Fruits de Mer association donated copies of 24 panels from Amuseum Naturalis to the school. The educational panels cover a variety of local nature and heritage topics and will rotate through the different classes.

“Our association’s mission is to share all the things that make St. Martin special,” explained Les Fruits de Mer President Jenn Yerkes. “A lot of that is missing from school lesson plans, so this was a great opportunity to literally get this information into the classroom

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34028-les-fruits-de-mer-donates-exhibit-panels-to-french-quarter-school.html