Levenstone; New Acting Director of the Customs Department. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday, January 26, 2024, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson convened with Customs Officers at the Immigration Department in Philipsburg to once again zero in on the ongoing concerns regarding the current Head of Customs, Franklin Bernadina. In the presence of also the ABVO Union and the Secretary-General, major announcements were revealed to all parties.

Commencing the meeting with warm wishes of recognition for International Customs Day, Minister Richardson officially declared, by Ministerial Decree, that Jocelyn Levenstone will assume dual responsibilities as the Head of the Immigration and Border Protection Services. and now as the Acting Director of the Customs Department.

